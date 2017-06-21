A server from a local restaurant wanted to prank his boss… by having Jubal call in for a phone interview, so that’s what he does… But it’s hard to answer any of his questions, because of this new fangled diet that he’s on.. it’s called “The Nostradamus Diet”… and it’s the reason he hasn’t slept int the last 36 hours.
Phone Tap PODCAST: Nostradamus Diet
A server from a local restaurant wanted to prank his boss… by having Jubal call in for a phone interview, so that’s what he does… But it’s hard to answer any of his questions, because of this new fangled diet that he’s on.. it’s called “The Nostradamus Diet”… and it’s the reason he hasn’t slept int the last 36 hours.