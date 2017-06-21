BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Nostradamus Diet

A server from a local restaurant wanted to prank his boss… by having Jubal call in for a phone interview, so that’s what he does… But  it’s hard to answer any of his questions, because of this new fangled diet that he’s on.. it’s called “The Nostradamus Diet”… and it’s the reason he hasn’t slept int the last 36 hours.

About Jubal

Jubal Flagg is a standup comedian, radio host, television personality and comedy writer. Known for his quick wit and keen and often strange observations, Jubal has been entertaining audiences on-stage and on the radio for over 10 years. Jubal currently hosts “Brooke and Jubal in the Morning” and can be seen throughout the country as a regular on FOX TV’s Dish Nation. Along with making people laugh on a daily basis by hosting one of the most popular radio shows in Seattle, Jubal also writes and produces comedy bits and daily topical jokes that are used by radio stations nationwide. In other words; he loves the craft of comedy so much that he even writes jokes for his “competition”. The son of two ministers, Jubal attributes his quirky sense of humor to, well, growing up with the name Jubal.

