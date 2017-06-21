YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/21/17)

  • Victoria Swarovski, the 23-year-old heiress of the Swarovski empire, wore a $1 MILLION WEDDING DRESS that was covered in 500,000 Swarovski crystals….see MORE PICS of the lavish Italian wedding that included a total of 3 wedding dresses [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West make a $113,000 DEAL with a surrogate for their 3rd baby
  • VIDEO: Is this the most awkward “America’s Got Talent” audition ever??? It involves 2 naked men with 2 frying pans

  • Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter wrote him an OPEN LETTER & it will make you cry
  • PICS: Selena Gomez’s new Coach campaign ads are here….love them or too basic?
  • Beyonce twins were born slightly PREMATURE and a little jaundice so they are “under the lights”
  • Alex Rodriguez gushes about J Lo saying she’s “BRILLIANT” and “a role model”
  • Daniel Day-Lewis is QUITTING acting after his next film
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian is launching a line of bodysuits
  • VIDEO: Angelina Jolie spent World Refugee Day with UN Peacekeepers & rape survivors in Kenya
  • Johnny Depp’s ex-managers say he lied about the Amber Heard DOMESTIC ABUSE allegations
  • Prodigy of Mobb Deep DIES at 42 years old, he was in the hospital because of complications from sickle cell anemia….Diddy paid TRIBUTE on Twitter
  • “Goodbye Christopher Robin” is the new LIVE ACTION Winnie the Pooh movie we can’t wait to see

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
