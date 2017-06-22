Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/22/17)

  • Rihanna just DM’ed a heartbroken fan LOVE ADVICE & we should all read it

  • George Clooney sells his tequila business for $1 BILLION!
  • New Netflix shows are like “Choose Your Own ADVENTURE“!
  • Chrissy Teigen made one funny tweet & everyone thought she was PREGNANT
  • PICS: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez are bragging about each other on their respective social media platforms
  • PICS: “Drake & Josh” stars now officially hate each other and make it public on Twitter

  • Bruno Mars looks exactly the same as he did in 1989

When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday . #1989

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

  • Courteney Cox REGRETS all the work she did to her face & would love to have A BABY at age 53!
  • PICS: 43-year-old Kate Beckinsale is dating a 21-year-old actor, Matt Rife, & there’s pics of them making out!
  • PICS: Madonna is dating a super hot 31-year-old model because he “makes her laugh”
  • PICS: Miley Cyrus kicked off summer in a red bikini with her dogs!

