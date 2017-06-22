BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Nervous Customer Service

Jubal doesn’t know if he’s really cut out for the job this guy THINKS that he has… Jubal pretends to work in customer service and he tries his best to handle his issue.. but whenever he gets nervous, something happens… and he just can’t control it. Find out what it is, in the phone tap below!

