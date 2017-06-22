PODCAST: Love At First Kiss – Carlie

Where do you have to go, in order to meet “THE ONE”? Some people head out to the bars… Others might hit up the gym… I personally like to head over to the CLOSEST fertility clinic and try my luck… But it turns out, all you REALLY have to do to find love is to go on a local radio station, and ask to participate in a strange dating game show… At least, that’s what ONE of our listeners has agreed to do… and her name is Carlie, and she is going to be our NEWEST contestant on “Love at First Kiss”… if you don’t know what that is, you’ll find out when we play below! Check out the live stream as well!

