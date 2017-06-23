Cosmopolitan

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/24/17)

Lady Gaga was struttin’ her stuff at a hike… Wearing the most EXTRA outfit… How does she do it?!

 

  • After not being invited to Josh Peck’s wedding, Drake Bell’s fans all swarmed his instagram… After Drake tweeted very pointed tweets!
  • Scott Disick and Bella Thone were seen together again, drinking and partying hard!
  • Amber Rose was not beating around the bush when she bolted out of 21 Savage’s concert with him!
  • Aaron Carter was hospitalized after getting bullied by people that he thought were fans!
