Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/26/17)

  • PICS: The internet is freaking out over Steve Carell….”how did he get so damn hot overnight?”

Y'all just now noticing how handsome he is?? #stevecarell #theoffice #silverfox

  • Brad Pitt is DATING Elle Macpherson who reportedly split from her husband?????…..or is he HOOKING UP with Sienna Miller????
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian is getting slammed for putting 1-year-old Saint West in a forward facing car seat
  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez posts one pic of her abs & everyone is accusing her of photoshopping them
  • Beyonce skips BET Awards but sends her PROTEGES to read her acceptance note
  • PICS: The best looks from the BET Awards red carpet
  • PICS: ESPN reporter & DWTS’ host Erin Andrews got married! Congrats!
  • Shonda Rhimes repsonds to Bill Cosby’s plan to TEACH SEMINARS on how to avoid sexual assault….and it’s the best thing ever
  • PICS: Heidi Klum’s boyfriend was photographed kissing another woman in a car but he says it was “entirely innocent”
  • Rihanna is trying to get all the WORLD LEADERS to fund education!
  • VIDEO: Watch Leslie Jones’ BET Awards opening monologue, “What’s a Lil Yachty? Is that a boat? It’s a small boat? Why don’t you want a big yachty?
  • PICS: North West had a “Moana” themed birthday party & got a new puppy!
  • 34-year-old Scott Disick is photographed with rumored GIRLFRIEND, 19-year-old Bella Thorne!
  • VIDEO: If you care, Matt Lauer and Al Roker used to hate each other

