Phone Tap PODCAST: Crap Sandwich

In today’s Phone Tap, Jubal calls a guy who has had multiple lunches stolen from him!! Little does he know that Jubal has been the one eating all his meals…And now he is about to ask the man’s wife for an UNBELIEVABLE favor… Hear what it is in the podcast below!!!

