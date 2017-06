Over the weekend, the entire downtown area was a total madhouse… There were thousands of men and women in the streets dancing, kissing, gyrating… and a BUNCH of other verbs that I’m not legally allowed to say on the radio… What are we talking about??? Pride Weekend. Our own, Jose Bolanos was there… and THIS YEAR, he was doing more than just looking for “action”… He was asking the question: Whatcha Doin at ride? Hear the audio below!