Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/27/17)

  • Katy Perry HOOKED UP with Coldplay’s Chris Martin over the weekend!?!? Cute couple or bleh?
  • Kelly Osbourne PEED HER PANTS at NYC Pride Festival and is blaming Starbucks for it!

  • Alec Baldwin will be back on SNL this fall as DONALD TRUMP.…excited?
  • The guy playing the new young Hans Solo in the next “Star Wars” film had to get ACTING LESSONS mid-filming
  • The CRAZIEST PLACES celebs have had sex include the Eiffel Tower elevator & The Grand Canyon!
  • PICS: Nick Lachey dug through dirty diapers to find his wife’s $20,000 wedding ring
  • Daniel Day-Lewis is quitting acting to become a DRESSMAKER
  • PICS: Rihanna and her booty in a velour track suit has to go through TSA just like everyone else
  • PICS: Salma Hayek’s selfie is fine but no one can stop looking at the background mirror
  • Kate Middleton is hiring a SUPER NANNY to deal with her out of control kids
  • PICS: Erin Andrews shared more pics from her Montana “fairytale” wedding

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
