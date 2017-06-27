Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/27/17)

- Katy Perry HOOKED UP with Coldplay’s Chris Martin over the weekend!?!? Cute couple or bleh?
- Kelly Osbourne PEED HER PANTS at NYC Pride Festival and is blaming Starbucks for it!
SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10
— Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017
- Alec Baldwin will be back on SNL this fall as DONALD TRUMP.…excited?
- The guy playing the new young Hans Solo in the next “Star Wars” film had to get ACTING LESSONS mid-filming
- The CRAZIEST PLACES celebs have had sex include the Eiffel Tower elevator & The Grand Canyon!
- PICS: Nick Lachey dug through dirty diapers to find his wife’s $20,000 wedding ring
- Daniel Day-Lewis is quitting acting to become a DRESSMAKER
- PICS: Rihanna and her booty in a velour track suit has to go through TSA just like everyone else
- PICS: Salma Hayek’s selfie is fine but no one can stop looking at the background mirror
- Kate Middleton is hiring a SUPER NANNY to deal with her out of control kids
- PICS: Erin Andrews shared more pics from her Montana “fairytale” wedding