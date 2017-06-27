PICS: Serena Williams Nude Vanity Fair Cover is GORGEOUS!

Serena Williams opens up in Vanity Fair interview saying, ‘I don’t think my story is over yet.” The 35-year-old says she plans to be back on the tennis court as early as January! Read the intimate article & see more pics HERE.
Plus, she CLAPS BACK at John McEnroe who said, “if she played the men’s circuit, she’d be like 700 in the world.”
Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017
I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017