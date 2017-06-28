Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/28/17)

- PICS: Rihanna is photographed making out with the Saudi Toyota heir & sources say she’s “in love”! But did she STEAL HIM from her friend Naomi Campbell?????
So Rihanna's new man really is Naomi's ex but we still don't know his name 🤔 pic.twitter.com/p29bxCgD87
— la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 27, 2017
- PICS: Jay Z & Beyonce are renting a $400,000 a month Malibu mansion because they can’t find anything to buy within their $75 million budget…..everything costs $150 million apparently
- NSFW VIDEO: Mariah Carey gets asked about her ex-fiance James Packer & her response is, “I don’t know where the motherf—-er is”
- “Big Bang Theory” star, Johnny Galecki’s ranch goes up in flames in California WILDFIRE
- Britney Spears on lip-sync accusations, “It really PISSES ME OFF!”
- If you want to look like Celine Dion it’ll cost you….this faux leather overalls look cost over $100,000!
- VIDEO: Pharrell Williams has 5-month-old triplets & admits he doesn’t change any diapers….his wife & nannies do it!
- Kendall Jenner gave her niece North West the best birthday present ever….seriously, we’re stealing this idea!
Kendall's birthday present to North is so AMAZING! #AuntieKendall pic.twitter.com/2Ae34qsgwt
— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) June 26, 2017
- Lindsay Lohan has a new lifestyle website called PREEMIUM that will cost you $2.99 a month but you’ll get all her “secrets and breaking news”
- Remember those naked paddleboard Orlando Bloom pics? Katy Perry says he tried to get her to GO NAKED too!
- Taylor Swift congratulated Russell Westbrook on being MVP because if you didn’t realize he’s a HUGE TAYLOR FAN!
.@taylorswift13 sings Russell’s praises! #0urMVP pic.twitter.com/5HgKeVrMsi
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 27, 2017