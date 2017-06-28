YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/28/17)

  • PICS: Rihanna is photographed making out with the Saudi Toyota heir & sources say she’s “in love”! But did she STEAL HIM from her friend Naomi Campbell?????

  • PICS: Jay Z & Beyonce are renting a $400,000 a month Malibu mansion because they can’t find anything to buy within their $75 million budget…..everything costs $150 million apparently
  • NSFW VIDEO: Mariah Carey gets asked about her ex-fiance James Packer & her response is, “I don’t know where the motherf—-er is”
  • “Big Bang Theory” star, Johnny Galecki’s ranch goes up in flames in California WILDFIRE
  • Britney Spears on lip-sync accusations, “It really PISSES ME OFF!” 
  • If you want to look like Celine Dion it’ll cost you….this faux leather overalls look cost over $100,000!
  • VIDEO: Pharrell Williams has 5-month-old triplets & admits he doesn’t change any diapers….his wife & nannies do it!
  • Kendall Jenner gave her niece North West the best birthday present ever….seriously, we’re stealing this idea!

  • Lindsay Lohan has a new lifestyle website called PREEMIUM that will cost you $2.99 a month but you’ll get all her “secrets and breaking news”
  • Remember those naked paddleboard Orlando Bloom pics? Katy Perry says he tried to get her to GO NAKED too!
  • Taylor Swift congratulated Russell Westbrook on being MVP because if you didn’t realize he’s a HUGE TAYLOR FAN!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
