Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/29/17)

  • Rob Lowe claims he had a BIGFOOT encounter saying, “I thought I was going to be killed”….but he also is promoting a new show with his adult boys called “The Lowe Files” where they search for the paranormal

  • Adele may NEVER TOUR again….read her handwritten note that has every fan freaking out
  • “Bachelor in Paradise” is back shooting and now all HOOKUPS must be approved by the producers first
  • PICS: 32-year-old Scarlett Johansson is definitely dating her 51-year-old lawyer….cute or bad idea?
  • Shonda Rhimes opens up about what it’s really like losing 150 LBS & she says she hates how differently people treat her
  • John Mayer responds to Katy Perry ranking him as her BEST LOVER
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian uses only her new makeup highlighter & contour kit to do her makeup in 5 minutes
  • PICS: New pics of Rihanna and her billionaire Saudi boyfriend….apparently they are the “real deal”
  • Twitter can’t get enough of Zendaya slaying on the “Spider-Man” red carpet

  • VIDEO: John Legend pulled his wife Chrissy Teigen on stage to dance during his concert & she accidentally exposed herself
  • VIDEO: Jay-Z released another tease to his upcoming visual album & it features Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong’o
  • Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx to join Katy Perry & Lionel Richie as “American Idol” JUDGES

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462