Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/29/17)

- Rob Lowe claims he had a BIGFOOT encounter saying, “I thought I was going to be killed”….but he also is promoting a new show with his adult boys called “The Lowe Files” where they search for the paranormal
- Adele may NEVER TOUR again….read her handwritten note that has every fan freaking out
- “Bachelor in Paradise” is back shooting and now all HOOKUPS must be approved by the producers first
- PICS: 32-year-old Scarlett Johansson is definitely dating her 51-year-old lawyer….cute or bad idea?
- Shonda Rhimes opens up about what it’s really like losing 150 LBS & she says she hates how differently people treat her
- John Mayer responds to Katy Perry ranking him as her BEST LOVER
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian uses only her new makeup highlighter & contour kit to do her makeup in 5 minutes
- PICS: New pics of Rihanna and her billionaire Saudi boyfriend….apparently they are the “real deal”
- Twitter can’t get enough of Zendaya slaying on the “Spider-Man” red carpet
Zendaya forever slays. #SpiderManHomecoming pic.twitter.com/SUWY2GqKXn
— Tom Holland Updates (@tomhupdates) June 29, 2017
- VIDEO: John Legend pulled his wife Chrissy Teigen on stage to dance during his concert & she accidentally exposed herself
- VIDEO: Jay-Z released another tease to his upcoming visual album & it features Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong’o
- Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx to join Katy Perry & Lionel Richie as “American Idol” JUDGES