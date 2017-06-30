Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/30/17)

- Fans are saying that the lyrics in Jay Z’s new song, Family Feud (ft. Beyonce) are him admitting that he cheated on her… The lyrics in question: “Yeah, I’ll f*** up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky”… What do you think?
- Kendall and Kylie Just Pulled and Apologized For Their Controversial “Vintage” T-Shirt Designs.
(Check out this tweet from Sharon Osborne herself)
- Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, responds to the pay gap controversy by saying that she is “happy and grateful” about her paycheck.