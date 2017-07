We all know Zedd & Alessia Cara’s “Stay” as the uptempo EDM track of the year (and also gone platinum in the US), but when you hear it without the bass tracks behind AC’s voice… it’s even better than the original (that’s just my opinion, don’t shoot me).

Listen below & DL it on iTunes here. [MusicTimes]

Just in case you hate it — here’s the original.

—Justin