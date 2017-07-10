Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/10/17)

- PICS: Ben Affleck has been secretly dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus for 3 years….the woman he reportedly was having an affair with while married to Jennifer Garner
- VIDEO: Migos got kicked off a Delta flight for what they say is racial profiling but Delta says is simply because they wouldn’t follow crew instructions….Delta later gave them their own “plane” to make it up! [VIDEO BELOW]
- Shia LaBeouf ARRESTED again for disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after creating a scene over a cigarette
- Macklemore gave his 100-YEAR-OLD grandma the day of a lifetime for his new music video & it’s amazing!
- Ashton Kutcher calls out for tabloid who claims he was CHEATING on Mila Kunis…..turns out the “pics” are he and his cousin!
- Kesha says she saw a UFO and that inspired her new album
- Green Day APOLOGIZES for performing minutes after an acrobat fell to his death at a music festival in Spain
- PICS: DWTS Julianne Hough got married to her NHL boyfriend in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho over the weekend!
- James Corden and his wife are expecting their 3rd BABY
- VIDEO: Lorde says everything between her and Taylor Swift is “cool” and everyone needs to chill out
- PICS: Pink proves she may be the most chill Hollywood mom out there with one breast feeding selfie
- PICS: Miley Cyrus got a new tattoo to show she’s a vegan