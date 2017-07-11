BigStockPhoto

Awkward Tuesday Phone Call PODCAST: D-Money Wants To Date Your Daughter

When you’re a teenager, there is absolutely NOTHING worse, than having your parents intervene in your dating life… But then you grow up, and you realize ACTUALLY, it’s MUCH WORSE when your parents mess with your love life as an ADULT… The only way it could be MORE miserable, is if one of your parents tried to manipulate your romance by calling a morning radio show… Well, that actually happened… because a FATHER is on the line right now, and he needs to talk to us about his daughter’s dating life… in an Awkward Tuesday Phone Call… Hear it after this!

