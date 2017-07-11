Bear Charges Car in Alaska

Hey, I have a good idea! The next time you see a bear… just keep going and DON’T slow down to get a closer look, ok? Glad we had this chat.

Quote from the YouTube video’s description:

“My name is Cody Kunau and I am a fishing guide for the Yakutat Lodge based in Yakutat Alaska. On July 2nd, my friend Samantha and I were driving to the lodge for dinner when we encountered a bear far ahead in the road. This is a somewhat normal occurrence for here. Usually, the bears run off and catching a close up glimpse is hard. We slowed our vehicle down to where we saw the bear cross the road when suddenly it erupted from the bushes and came after our vehicle. After this incident, we turned back around to see what was making the bear so agitated. We could see no cubs, no kill, or anything that would make this bear behave the way it did. It charged us again so we went to the lodge to warn everyone of the incident. This is a popular road in town located maybe 500 yards from the lodge so we wanted to let people know not to walk or bike there. In the rear view mirror we witnessed the bear also chase another vehicle that passed by after us without the occupants even knowing They were heading to our lodge for dinner too.Even though I was in a car, it was one of the scariest moments of my life!”

Scary, huh? Ya don’t say?

—Justin