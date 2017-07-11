Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/11/17)

- The reason Miley Cyrus won’t drive fiance Liam Hemsworth car anymore is the best thing ever!
- VIDEO: Blac Chyna on GMA talking about Rob Kardashian posting her nude photos, “I was devastated”….she has a domestic violence RESTRAINING ORDER against Rob now
- Jay-Z shares behind the scenes DETAILS about his marriage to Beyonce & how it wasn’t built on “100% truth”….and Jesse Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Aziz Ansari, and Anthony Anderson all opened up about their own RELATIONSHIP STRUGGLES
- “Hey Arnold” the MOVIE TRAILER is here! Are you excited to relive your childhood?
- Kendall & Kylie Jenner are getting sued for using Tupac’s image for their clothing brand & now they are saying they have NOTHING to do with their clothing brand
- Jesscia Simpson shares a sexy pic to celebrate her own 37th birthday
- Liam Hemsworth letting us just enjoy Liam Hemsworth in tiny shorts
- A man was ARRESTED for threatening to attack Ariana Grande’s Costa Rica concert!
- J.K. Rowling wrote a book on a DRESS for her 50th birthday party
- VIDEO: Kelly Ripa point blank asks Ryan Seacrest if it’s weird his ex, Julianne Hough, got married!
- The voice of Kermit is STEPPING DOWN after 27 years
- TLC “Creep” lands the #2 spot in the GREATEST GIRL GROUP SONGS of all time…can you guess #1?