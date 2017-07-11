YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/11/17)

  • The reason Miley Cyrus won’t drive fiance Liam Hemsworth car anymore is the best thing ever!
  • VIDEO: Blac Chyna on GMA talking about Rob Kardashian posting her nude photos, “I was devastated”….she has a domestic violence RESTRAINING ORDER against Rob now
  • Jay-Z shares behind the scenes DETAILS about his marriage to Beyonce & how it wasn’t built on “100% truth”….and Jesse Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Aziz Ansari, and Anthony Anderson all opened up about their own RELATIONSHIP STRUGGLES
  • “Hey Arnold” the MOVIE TRAILER is here! Are you excited to relive your childhood?
  • Kendall & Kylie Jenner are getting sued for using Tupac’s image for their clothing brand & now they are saying they have NOTHING to do with their clothing brand
  • Jesscia Simpson shares a sexy pic to celebrate her own 37th birthday

Kiss My Butt 36

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

  • Liam Hemsworth letting us just enjoy Liam Hemsworth in tiny shorts

Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

  • A man was ARRESTED for threatening to attack Ariana Grande’s Costa Rica concert!
  • J.K. Rowling wrote a book on a DRESS for her 50th birthday party
  • VIDEO: Kelly Ripa point blank asks Ryan Seacrest if it’s weird his ex, Julianne Hough, got married!
  • The voice of Kermit is STEPPING DOWN after 27 years
  • TLC “Creep” lands the #2 spot in the GREATEST GIRL GROUP SONGS of all time…can you guess #1?

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
