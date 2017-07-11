BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Beta Fire Sushi

Jubal has always wanted to be a substitute teacher… They’re the best… You can just hang out at the desk, pop a movie on for the kids… and sit back drinking wine coolers until the bell rings… but not today. Today, he has a different agenda. Because today he’s calling a mom to inquire about a situation with her child… and he thinks it could be VERY beneficial for the both of them… in the Phone Tap below!

