Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/12/17)

- PICS: Kim Kardashian gets accused of using cocaine because of a PIC with two mysterious white powder lines ….first she thought it was candy….then she realized it was just the marble!
- VIDEO: The body cam video of Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest has been released and it shows him going off on police officers calling them a “dumbf—-” and bragging about his millionaire lawyers….he also threatens to kill the cop in this NSFW VIDEO
- Britney Spears to headline the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME show!?!?!?!
- VIDEO: More details on Michael Phelps racing a great white shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week! It was in open water, with only divers to protect him…..so what was he thinking? “Sure, why not?”
- Committee officially files The Rock for PRESIDENT 2020
- Jennifer Garner CONFRONTED Ben Affleck’s girlfriend 2 years ago about their relationship!
- VIDEO: Clay Aiken says that Donald Trump never made the decision on who was fired on “The Apprentice”….he was merely told who by producers (go to 13 minute mark to listen)
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez teamed up with her ex Marc Anthony for her “Ni Tú Ni Yo” video
- Sorry ladies, Idris Elba says he will NEVER get married again
- Selena Gomez teases her “Fetish” video….or at least her mouth does