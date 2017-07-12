YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/12/17)

  • PICS: Kim Kardashian gets accused of using cocaine because of a PIC with two mysterious white powder lines ….first she thought it was candy….then she realized it was just the marble!
  • VIDEO: The body cam video of Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest has been released and it shows him going off on police officers calling them a “dumbf—-” and bragging about his millionaire lawyers….he also threatens to kill the cop in this NSFW VIDEO
  • Britney Spears to headline the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME show!?!?!?!
  • VIDEO: More details on Michael Phelps racing a great white shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week! It was in open water, with only divers to protect him…..so what was he thinking? “Sure, why not?”

  • Committee officially files The Rock for PRESIDENT 2020
  • Jennifer Garner CONFRONTED Ben Affleck’s girlfriend 2 years ago about their relationship!
  • VIDEO: Clay Aiken says that Donald Trump never made the decision on who was fired on “The Apprentice”….he was merely told who by producers (go to 13 minute mark to listen)
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez teamed up with her ex Marc Anthony for her “Ni Tú Ni Yo” video
  • Sorry ladies, Idris Elba says he will NEVER get married again
  • Selena Gomez teases her “Fetish” video….or at least her mouth does

Fetish. Thursday.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
