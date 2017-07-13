YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/13/17)

  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande once reenacted “Mean Girls” with her friends when she was a no name pre-teen & it’s amazingly cringe worthy!

  • Serena Williams tried to deposit her 1st MILLION DOLLAR CHECK at the drive up window at the bank
  • Woody Harrelson says his wife once found him in bed with 3 other women & her first reaction was to “FEEL SORRY FOR HIM”
  • Heidi Klum NEVER POSTS her kids faces because she wants them to remain kids…..agree or too far?

4 Amazing days at Disneyworld have come to an end #besttimeever #family #funtimes

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

  • The “Jersey Shore” REUNION SHOW is happening in august!
  • Disney just gave us the first look of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling & Chris Pine in “A Wrinkle in Time” & we are so excited!

  • PICS: Ryan Reynold’s reacts to “Wonder Woman” beating “Deadpool”‘s Box Office numbers in the seriously best way possible!
  • Shia LaBeouf issues an apology after numerous videos show him going off on Officers, accusing them of being racist, calling them “dumbf—-” and worse VIDEO HERE

  • PICS: “Fixer Upper” Chip Gaines now has a man bun & people are pissed!
  • VIDEO: Watch Ryan Phillipe rap about his 90s movies
  • PICS: Kid Rock says he really is running for Senator even though he hasn’t actually filed for it yet
  • Ludacris ranks his FAVORITE RAP LYRICS of all time
  • An insider reveals on what really happened between Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey & why their MARRIAGE BROKE

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
