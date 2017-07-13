BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Hacked the Wifi

Normally, customer service people are supposed to be NICE, helpful, and do whatever it takes to fix your problem… but in today’s prank phone call, Jubal does NONE of those things… Instead, he offers the customer some shady ADVICE that could get him into a LOT of trouble if he actually listens… Hears what happens, in the Phone Tap below!

