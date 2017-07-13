PODCAST: Drunk Movie Review – Spiderman: Homecoming

What do you get when you take ONE excitable young radio host.. hand him a LARGE bottle of booze… and then let him loose inside a crowded movie theater? A security nightmare? Probably… AN expensive lawsuit? Maybe… or, we might just end up with another GREAT Drunk Movie Review… That’s why we recently sent our own Jose Bolanos to check out another BLOCKBUSTER FILM… Which movie did he see this time? SPIDERMAN: HOMECOMING!

