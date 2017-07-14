YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/14/17)

  • Beyonce introduces her twins to the world & announces their names, Sir Carter & Rumi….but everyone is CONFUSED, is Sir Carter his first name or full name? Could it actually be Sir Carter Carter????

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

  • “Saturday Night Live” & “Westworld” lead the EMMY NOMINATIONS with 22 each….but the BIGGEST SNUBS include Jimmy Fallon, Oprah & “Girls”
  • Zendaya and Spider-Man, Tom Holland, DATING in real life?!?!
  • “The Walking Dead” stuntman is DEAD after falling 25 feet from a balcony
  • NSFW LISTEN: Kesha releases a F-bomb riddled anthem titled “Woman” & we love it! Read her POIGNANT ESSAY about the song here!
  • Miley Cyrus stopped showing so much skin because she started to feel “SEXUALIZED” & there was no shock factor left in it since everyone shows off their butt and boobs now
  • PICS: NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at a waffle house & bragged about it on Facebook….even doing a LIVE VIDEO
  • VIDEO: “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker shoots video of a moose in his backyard
  • You can now buy the exact LIP GLOSS & nail polish Selena Gomez used in her new “Fetish” video

 

 

