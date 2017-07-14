Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/14/17)

- Beyonce introduces her twins to the world & announces their names, Sir Carter & Rumi….but everyone is CONFUSED, is Sir Carter his first name or full name? Could it actually be Sir Carter Carter????
- “Saturday Night Live” & “Westworld” lead the EMMY NOMINATIONS with 22 each….but the BIGGEST SNUBS include Jimmy Fallon, Oprah & “Girls”
- Zendaya and Spider-Man, Tom Holland, DATING in real life?!?!
- “The Walking Dead” stuntman is DEAD after falling 25 feet from a balcony
- NSFW LISTEN: Kesha releases a F-bomb riddled anthem titled “Woman” & we love it! Read her POIGNANT ESSAY about the song here!
- Miley Cyrus stopped showing so much skin because she started to feel “SEXUALIZED” & there was no shock factor left in it since everyone shows off their butt and boobs now
- PICS: NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at a waffle house & bragged about it on Facebook….even doing a LIVE VIDEO
- VIDEO: “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker shoots video of a moose in his backyard
- You can now buy the exact LIP GLOSS & nail polish Selena Gomez used in her new “Fetish” video