Second Date Update PODCAST: Food Court Rejection

There’s one way to know if someone likes you… like really likes you. It has nothing to do with flowers or flirty texts or even nudey pics…The one way you can tell someone is interested is if they make a real, live actual phone call (using your voice)! The woman in today’s brand new second date update says that the guy she went out not only called her, but called her every day for a week… and then he just dropped off. What could’ve happened? Find out below!

