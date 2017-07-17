Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/17/17)

  • R Kelly accused of running an ABUSIVE CULT & holding women against their will!
  • Aaron Carter ARRESTED for alleged DUI & marijuana possession….says he was arrested because he’s FAMOUS
  • Beyonce’s bounce back is impressive…..she’s looking amazing just 1 month after having twins! And Beyonce’s mom’s reveals MORE INSPIRATION for Rumi’s name

  • Will Smith will be the GENIE in the new live-action “Aladdin”….can he fill the shoes?
  • Former Spice Girl & “America’s Got Talent” judge, Mel B, ordered to pay he abusive ex-husband $40,000 A MONTH in spousal support
  • PICS: HBO released the first pic of Al Pacino paying Joe Paterno & it’s seriously mind blowing
  • United Airlines put a rapper’s French Bulldog on the WRONG FLIGHT
  • Watch Michael Phelps get gold slimmed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choices Sports Awards

The ultimate #legend deserves the ultimate honor — #GOLD #SLIME. Congrats #MichaelPhelps! 🙌 #KidsChoiceSports

  • VIDEO: Justin Timberlake had to console a woman after she was hit by a golfball during a celebrity gold tournament
  • VIDEO: We finally get our first looke at Miranda Kerr’s fairy-tale wedding dress
  • VIDEO: Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins is here
  • PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio was walking around with a heart monitor but it’s just part of his regular check up
  • 60 facts about Disney character VOICES you probably never knew
  • Horror legend & “Night of the Living Dead” director, George Romero, DEAD at 77
  • “A Wrinkle In Time” official trailer….are you as excited as we are?

