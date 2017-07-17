BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Sebastian Pays Full Price

MOST OF THE TIME, when a department store receives a complaint from a customer… it’s because the clothes they bought don’t fit… or they were overcharged… or they got lost in the Lingerie section and can’t find their way out… But not today. Today, Jubal is about to leave a complaint that he guarantees they’ve NEVER heard before… and the guy on the phone has absolutely NO IDEA how to respond. Hear it in the Phone Tap below!

