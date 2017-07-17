Image of pregnant woman touching her big belly. Close up. Motherhood, pregnancy, people and expectation concept. Pregnant woman expecting baby

Second Date Update PODCAST: Expecting the Unexpected

The woman on the phone today went out with a guy who she had absolutely NO INTENTION of seeing again… but she was SHOCKED to discover that there actually WAS a strong connection between the two of them. So why did it take her THREE MONTHS to even attempt to contact the guy? The answer surprised ALL OF US…. Find out in the Second Date Update below!

