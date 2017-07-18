BigStockPhoto

Awkward Tuesday Phone Call PODCAST: I’m Coming Clean

It’s almost time for your Awkward Tuesday Phone call… and today, it’s no secret that there are some BAD boyfriends out there… Boyfriends that forget your anniversary… Boyfriends that pull OUT your chair, but DON’T push it back in… And boyfriends that hit on your mom at every family reunion… Well… In today’s Awkward Tuesday… a BAD boyfriend will try to make things better by CONFESSING a HUGE secret… Will it be enough for his girlfriend to forgive him? Find out in the Awkward Tuesday Phone Call, coming up next.

