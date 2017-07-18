Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/18/17)

 

  • PICS: A gossip site claimed they had pics of Taylor Swift being carried outside her home inside a suitcase…..they later retracted the claim but the JOKES keep coming

  • WHAT?!?! Mindy Kaling is PREGNANT and it is an “unexpected surprise” but there’s no rumors on who the father could be! Plus, check out the PICS of her insanely beautiful LA home!!!
  • PICS: Ed Sheeran got mocked to no end for his “Game of Thrones” cameo yesterday & today he has DELETED his Twitter account!
  • The internet is dying over Mariah Carey’s most lackluster dance performance ever

 

  • All of the DISNEY PRINCESSES are going to be in a movie together!
  • R. Kelly has RESPONDED to allegations that he’s running an abusive cult
  • Drake & his dad PARODY the Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man” in the new commercial for Drake’s whiskey, Virginia Black

 

  • PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio is wearing a homemade fanny pack….and we don’t think even he can pull it off
  • PICS: Charlize Theron in a Dior bra & miniskirt for the “Atomic Blonde” premiere
  • VIDEO: Rob Lowe just went paddleboarding with a great white shark!
  • PICS: Tess Holiday celebrates National Nude Day by stripping down!
  • VIDEO: Willie Nelson opens up about how he once attempted suicide by laying down in the road at night but there was no traffic
  • 2 fans got engaged at a Garth Brooks and he’s going to pay for their Hawaiian HONEYMOON
  • VIDEO: Justin Timberlake goes ‘Lion King’ on a stranger’s baby

