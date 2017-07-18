BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Left Lane Camper

Someone asked Jubal the other day… what type of person would he love to prank? Well… an IRS agent is high on his list… Same with an angry meter maid. But today… he finally gets the chance to cross off one person on his phone tap bucket list. It’s the guy who loves going 65 miles per hour int he left lane… and won’t get out of the way.

