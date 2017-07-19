Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/19/17)

- VIDEO: Harry Styles just confirmed he has 4 nipples! (go to the 2:00 mark)
- Beyonce’s twins have NO MIDDLE NAME, were probably born via c section since they were only a minute apart & had the same doc as Kim Kardashian! See the birth certificates HERE
- VIDEO: Sisqo just released a 2017 version of the “Thong Song”….whether you wanted it or not
- Mindy Kaling isn’t even telling close friends who the FATHER IS!
- Ben Affleck said KISSING A MAN made him a “serious actor”
- Aaron Carter swears he wasn’t on drugs or alcohol during his DUI arrest & HIS STORY involves a used car, 9/11 and “profiling”
- Kylie Jenner poses with her own wax statue! Can you tell which one is real?
- Paris Hilton STILL WATCHES “The Simple Life” with her boyfriend….uh, that’s weird
- People are PISSED that Disney chose a British-Indian to play Jasmine in the upcoming “Aladdin”
- Hip Hop & R&B is officially MORE POPULAR than rock & roll
- Meet the new star of “Aladdin” Mena Massoud….who may be your new celebrity crush!
- PICS: Pink posted one pic from her kitchen and got mom shamed!
- PICS: Gwen Stefani’s kids are now dressing like Blake Shelton
- PICS: Justin Bieber made a surprise visit to a LA Children’s hospital
- “Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller says “I won’t SURVIVE PRISON”
- PICS: David Beckham gets a totally sweet “dadda” tattoo