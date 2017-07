Jelly Belly recently announced a collaboration with Krispy Kreme on a new, donut-inspired jelly bean mix.

The five new jelly bean flavors ― Original Glazed, Cinnamon Apple Filled, Strawberry Iced, Glazed Blueberry Cake and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles ― will be available in stores in August, according to a press release.

