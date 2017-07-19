Credit: BHM Pics

Phone Tap PODCAST: Violin Mom Needs a Drink

It’s a very rare occurrence that a HUSBAND emails the show, asking to prank  his EX WIFE… But Jubal decided to give it a try… and when he made the call, it seemed like it was going to be your “Run of the mill” phone tap… but then, all hell broke loose, an things got ugly… You’ll hear how it wen down… in your Phone Tap below!

