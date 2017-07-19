BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Two Waiters One Date

Picking up a woman while you’re out and about is NEVER easy… but one man, did the impossible… he pulled a move that hundreds, if not THOUSANDS of men have tried… The difference is, he actually got the girl to respond… But after his bold move, he’s not getting a call back… and it’s our job to find out why, in the Second Date Update!

