YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/20/17)

  • PICS: People are pissed that Madame Tussaud’s Beyonce wax figure looks nothing like her & is basically white! They say it’s THE LIGHTING that is changing her skin tone
  • PICS & VIDEO: Kevin Hart caught cheating on his pregnant wife with a random brunet in a car! This INSTAGRAM POST is so far his only response
  • “Game of Thrones” creators making NEW CONTROVERSIAL HBO show called “Confederate”, that will explore what would have happened if the south won the Civil War & slavery existed in modern-day America
  • PICS: Bella Thorne wore a bikini for her dinner date with Scott Disick
  • Ed Sheeran deletes his TWITTER & then brings it back but clears a bunch of old tweets that BUZZFEED FEATURED
  • PICS: Emma Watson put 3 rings in a spa safe & now they are gone….she’s pleading for someone to return them because of their great sentimental value
  • PICS: Watch Mandy Moore transform to her 66-year-old self for “This Is Us”
  • PICS: Jessica Alba is pregnant with baby #3 and is flaunting her small baby bump in a bikini
  • Madonna BLOCKS sale of her own underwear and the breakup letter Tupac sent her from prison
  • Alison Brie, women are “hyper aware of their bodies in an UNHEALTHY way”
  • Ben Affleck DROPS OUT of Netflix movie to focus on his “wellness & his family”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
