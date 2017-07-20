Jubal poses as a pastor at a local church, and he just wants to reach out to all the sinners out there… ESPECIALLY one man, who works as a construction worker… A little birdie told us that he likes to use FOUL LANGUAGE on the job… Well, it’s time to nip that in the bud… In the phone tap below!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Pastor Dave Confronts a Sinner
