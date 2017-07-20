BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Pastor Dave Confronts a Sinner

Jubal poses as a pastor at a local church, and he just wants to reach out to all the sinners out there… ESPECIALLY one man, who works as a construction worker… A little birdie told us that he likes to use FOUL LANGUAGE on the job… Well, it’s time to nip that in the bud… In the phone tap below!

