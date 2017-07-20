PODCAST: Plead the Fifth

Over the years, we’ve played THOUSANDS of second date updates, thousands of phone taps… Thousands of Craigslist Missed Connections… but there’s ONE SEGMENT.. that we’ve only attempted on this show ONCE before, and honestly, we didn’t think it went that well… But this time, we’re going FULL THROTTLE… and we guarantee that for SOMEONE in that room, their LIFE will be changed FOREVER… Find out what we’re doing… Right after this. It’s Brooke and Jubal in the Morning!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462