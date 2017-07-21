Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/21/17)

- Usher had to pay a woman $1.1 million for giving her HERPES! And his ex-wife posted on INSTAGRAM to let the world know she doesn’t have it
- VIDEO: Demi Lovato threw an actual house party for her new music video & Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx & Wiz Khalifa all showed up
- Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington commits SUICIDE by hanging…..he was the godfather to one of Chris Cornell’s children & recently sang at his memorial VIDEO HERE The band had just released a video for their new song “TALKING TO MYSELF” & recently performed “ONE MORE LIGHT” in honor of Chris Cornell….and his wife’s twitter account was HACKED hours after the news broke
- Charlize Theron admits to dating a mysterious FAMOUS MAN who took her on a 9 mile hike in the middle of the night for their first date!
- Despite all his financial problems, Johnny Depp just bought a $7,000 COUCH for his daughter from the set of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians”
- VIDEO: Watch Halle Berry down a pint of bourbon at Comic-con….real or fake?
- Jada Pinkett Smith was a DRUG DEALER when she first met Tupac
- PICS: Celine Dion is the fiercest fashion icon the world has ever known? Her high fashion parade continues in Paris!
Much like the title of Celine Dion’s hit francophone album, Encore un Soir, Chanel’s many-petaled evening look holds all the intrigue of a romantic night out in Paris. And in shades of dusky pink and blue, the haute couture ensemble is touched with the same dreamy palette as a sunset on the River Seine. Featuring @CelineDion in @chanelofficial Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua Producer @kelmcgee23 for NAAKT House Production @prodn_artandcommerce Director of Photography @daniellucasbouquet Set Design @migsbento Post Production @dtouch_official
- VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest confirms on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that he will be hosting American Idol again…sick of him or awesome?