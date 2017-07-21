Credit: magicinfoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/21/17)

  • Usher had to pay a woman $1.1 million for giving her HERPES! And his ex-wife posted on INSTAGRAM to let the world know she doesn’t have it
  • VIDEO: Demi Lovato threw an actual house party for her new music video & Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx & Wiz Khalifa all showed up

  • Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington commits SUICIDE by hanging…..he was the godfather to one of Chris Cornell’s children & recently sang at his memorial VIDEO HERE The band had just released a video for their new song “TALKING TO MYSELF” & recently performed “ONE MORE LIGHT” in honor of Chris Cornell….and his wife’s twitter account was HACKED hours after the news broke
  • Charlize Theron admits to dating a mysterious FAMOUS MAN who took her on a 9 mile hike in the middle of the night for their first date!
  • Despite all his financial problems, Johnny Depp just bought a $7,000 COUCH for his daughter from the set of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians”
  • VIDEO: Watch Halle Berry down a pint of bourbon at Comic-con….real or fake?
  • Jada Pinkett Smith was a DRUG DEALER when she first met Tupac
  • PICS: Celine Dion is the fiercest fashion icon the world has ever known? Her high fashion parade continues in Paris!
  • VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest confirms on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that he will be hosting American Idol again…sick of him or awesome?

