PODCAST: Jose’s Vegas Stunt REVEALED

There is ONE VEGAS TRADITION that has risen above the rest… and we’re talking about messing with Jose… This is easy because Jose is afraid of EVERYTHING: Heights, bugs, water, small space, large spaces, darkness, brightness… the list goes on forever… And we’re going to reveal the THEME of his “mystery activities” in the podcast below!

