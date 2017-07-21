BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Restaurant Singer

Today, one of our listeners emailed us… and when we got him on the phone we REALIZED that he was actually one of the nicest guys we’ve ever spoken to… Unfortunately, when it comes to dating… sometimes, nice guys do really DUMB THINGS… Good thing Jubal isn’t a nice guy… but he’s going to try to help him get a second date… In the Second Date Update below!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462