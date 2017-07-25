YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/25/17)

  • Justin Bieber CANCELS the rest of his World Tour so he can go “RIDE SOME BIKES” and fans everywhere are literally LOSING IT!
  • Ben Affleck might be too OUT OF SHAPE to play Batman!
  • Discovery Channel responds to “Phelps vs Shark” fiasco saying they made it CLEAR Phelps wouldn’t be in the water with a shark
  • Chrissy Teigen finally gets BLOCKED by Donald Trump on Twitter & the last tweet that pushed him over the edge is hysterical
  • The “Modern Family” kids, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winters, Nolan Gould & Rico Rodriguez will be making $100,000 AN EPISODE or about $2.2 million a season
  • LISTEN: 911 call released after Linkin Park Chester Benington’s body found & the housekeeper who discovered him is wailing in the background….the band released a STATEMENT HERE
  • Jennifer Lopez is not messing around with her 48th birthday cake!

Ummmm cake anyone… 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

  • PICS: Madame Tussauds updated their Beyonce wax figure but it doesn’t look any different to us
  • Fifth Harmony announces NEW ALBUM & perform with Gucci Mane
  • Kendall Jenner got naked with a cigarette but wants everyone to know that she doesn’t smoke

i don't smoke

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

  • The new “Stranger Things” trailer is set to Michael Jackon’s “Thriller”….will you be watching?

