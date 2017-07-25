This is the FIRST TIME that we’ve ever brought an INTERN down with us to Las Vegas… and, it might be the LAST… because apparently, our intern Suelin’s experience has been LESS THAN PLEASANT… in fact, she’s been keeping a diary of complaints, (and we were only there for 24 hours…) We’ll find out her TOP ONES when we talk to her, right after this.
PODCAST: Our Intern’s Vegas Complaints
This is the FIRST TIME that we’ve ever brought an INTERN down with us to Las Vegas… and, it might be the LAST… because apparently, our intern Suelin’s experience has been LESS THAN PLEASANT… in fact, she’s been keeping a diary of complaints, (and we were only there for 24 hours…) We’ll find out her TOP ONES when we talk to her, right after this.