PODCAST: Jose Does His “Fast and Curious” Challenges

EVERY YEAR when we come down here, we have a few traditions…. Throw a big birthday party… we have a couple drinks together… and Brooke hits on one of the cab drivers, offering favors in exchange for a FREE RIDE (Brooke Vegas Drunk)… but, we ALSO have another tradition… Putting our own JOSE BOLANOS through a series of “Vegas Challenges”…. This year, it was called “THE FAST AND THE CURIOUS”… So what did we make him do THIS YEAR??? Find out here!

