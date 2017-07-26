YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/26/17)

  • Macaulay Culkin SPOTTED for the first time in over 6 months & he looks amazing….seriously, is he actually hot???

recent pic of Mac! my man !! | #macaulayculkin #recent |

A post shared by ⓜⓐⓒ > ⓨⓞⓤ (@macaulay.culkin) on

  • Justin Bieber is starting his own CHURCH!?!? He says no but not everyone believes him
  • Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry & The Weeknd lead the pack for MTV VMA NOMINATIONS
  • You could win a DINNER DATE with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet but it’ll cost you!
  • Meet the BIGGEST DOUCHEBAG in Hollywood…..his name is T.J. Miller & he can’t stop being a total ahole
  • VIDEO: Michael Phelps DEFENDS again his race against a fake shark (watch at 12:00 and 17:40 minute mark)
  • Rihanna and Cara Delevigne on the red carpet together is seriously so much pretty

#VALERIAN premiere in Paris!!! 🇫🇷 @caradelevingne

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen looks at a pic of her daughter in a car seat for 10 minutes before posting
  • PICS: Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend crashed a same sex wedding in Canada
  • LISTEN: David Letterman talks about not missing the Late Show & laments about why all night shows are the same
  • YouTube’s WORST DUETS EVER….Dolly Parton & Slyvester Stallone are #1 and L.L. Cool J & Brad Paisley a close 2nd
  • PICS: Buzzfeed’s 80s themed photo booth for celebrities….so many lasers
  • Usher’s “Carpool Karoake” might be the best one yet

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
