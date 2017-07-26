Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/26/17)

- Macaulay Culkin SPOTTED for the first time in over 6 months & he looks amazing….seriously, is he actually hot???
- Justin Bieber is starting his own CHURCH!?!? He says no but not everyone believes him
- Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry & The Weeknd lead the pack for MTV VMA NOMINATIONS
- You could win a DINNER DATE with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet but it’ll cost you!
- Meet the BIGGEST DOUCHEBAG in Hollywood…..his name is T.J. Miller & he can’t stop being a total ahole
- VIDEO: Michael Phelps DEFENDS again his race against a fake shark (watch at 12:00 and 17:40 minute mark)
- Rihanna and Cara Delevigne on the red carpet together is seriously so much pretty
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen looks at a pic of her daughter in a car seat for 10 minutes before posting
- PICS: Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend crashed a same sex wedding in Canada
- LISTEN: David Letterman talks about not missing the Late Show & laments about why all night shows are the same
- YouTube’s WORST DUETS EVER….Dolly Parton & Slyvester Stallone are #1 and L.L. Cool J & Brad Paisley a close 2nd
- PICS: Buzzfeed’s 80s themed photo booth for celebrities….so many lasers
- Usher’s “Carpool Karoake” might be the best one yet