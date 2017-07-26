BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Bad Case of the Flolds

Jubal calls a woman who’s a manager at a local company, and apparently everything is going great at work except for ONE small issue… An employee of hers, and constantly been calling in sick with some of the lamest excuses imaginable… and it’s about to get A LOT WORSE… in your phone tap below.

