Seattle Made it to the Top 5 Best Cities to Live In

A Wallethub study compiled a list of the 62 largest U.S. cities and ranked them from best to last. The study was based on five key categories — affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety — across 50 different dimensions.

The top rated city was Virginia Beach in Virginia, and rounding out the top five was Seattle (No. 2); Pittsburgh (No. 3); San Diego (No. 4); and Colorado Springs (No. 5).

Read the whole story here!