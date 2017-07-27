Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/27/17)

- VIDEO: Justin Bieber slammed his truck into a paparazzi & actually was praised for his compassion after the accident!
- WHAT??!?! Beyonce & Jay-Z have hired 6 NANNIES for their twins!
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s surrogate is 3 MONTHS PREGNANT and they’re paying her $45,000 to carry their baby!!!
- Sean Spicer could be joining “DANCING WITH THE STARS”
- Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a DREAM DOUBLE DATE with Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
- Chip & Joanna Gaines are opening a VACATION RENTAL in Waco so you can stay in another one of their gorgeous homes
- PICS: Rihanna was hanging with the French President & his wife to campaign for education rights for all
- Angelina Jolie opens up about things getting “bad” between her and Brad Pitt & being DIAGNOSED with Bell’s Palsy
- Selena Gomez finally drops her new music video for “Fetish” and it may give you nightmares
- VIDEO: Charlie XCX’s new video for “Boys” is filled with sexy men like Joe Jonas, Riz Ahmed, and Ty Dolla Sign
- LISTEN: Macklemore & Lil Yachty’s new happy rap song “Marmalade”
- VIDEO: Atlanta Falcons player, Julio Jones, lost a $150,000 earring in a lake while jet skiing