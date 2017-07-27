YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/27/17)

  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber slammed his truck into a paparazzi & actually was praised for his compassion after the accident!

  • WHAT??!?! Beyonce & Jay-Z have hired 6 NANNIES for their twins!
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s surrogate is 3 MONTHS PREGNANT and they’re paying her $45,000 to carry their baby!!!
  • Sean Spicer could be joining “DANCING WITH THE STARS”
  • Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a DREAM DOUBLE DATE with Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
  • Chip & Joanna Gaines are opening a VACATION RENTAL in Waco so you can stay in another one of their gorgeous homes
  • PICS: Rihanna was hanging with the French President & his wife to campaign for education rights for all
  • Angelina Jolie opens up about things getting “bad” between her and Brad Pitt & being DIAGNOSED with Bell’s Palsy
  • Selena Gomez finally drops her new music video for “Fetish” and it may give you nightmares

  • VIDEO: Charlie XCX’s new video for “Boys” is filled with sexy men like Joe Jonas, Riz Ahmed, and Ty Dolla Sign
  • LISTEN: Macklemore & Lil Yachty’s new happy rap song “Marmalade”

  • VIDEO: Atlanta Falcons player, Julio Jones, lost a $150,000 earring in a lake while jet skiing

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
