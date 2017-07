There’s only ONE PERSON on this show… who has the body of a 50 year old janitor, and the heart of a 15 year old… I’m talking about our own Jose Bolanos… For the last few months, he’s been in a committed relationship with his “Dream Girl” for Quite a while… But suddenly, Jose has found himself in UNCHARTED TERRITORY with his romance.. and apparently, he’s told Producer Boyd: “IM SCARED” .. WE’ll find out what’s going on with Jose here!